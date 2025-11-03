PostNL shares fell sharply on Monday on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange after the Dutch postal company unveiled worse-than-expected Q3 results in an economic environment described as "volatile."



The group announced this morning that it had suffered a normalized EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) loss of €21m for the past quarter, compared with €18m in Q3 2024, resulting in negative cash flow of €18m, compared with €68m last year.



Revenue amounted to €762m, up from €756m a year earlier, thanks to the strength of its parcel delivery business (+1%), which more than offset the decline in mail (-5%).



In its press release, PostNL, which is dissatisfied with the conditions offered by the Dutch government for its universal service obligation (USO) regarding mail delivery, states that an appeal decision on the matter is expected soon.



PostNL confirmed its FY guidance, with normalized EBIT expected to be at the same level as in 2024, but analysts doubted the postal operator's ability to meet its targets after lower-than-expected performance in Q3, causing the stock to fall 1.2% on Monday on Euronext Amsterdam.



YTD, PostNL shares have lost around 8%.