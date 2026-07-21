Poujoulat sees first-quarter revenue rise

Over the first three months of its 2026-2027 fiscal year, the specialist in chimney flues, industrial chimneys and high-performance biofuels saw revenue increase by 7.6% to €70.5m.

In detail, the chimney flues and industrial chimneys business posted very slight growth of 0.5% to €41.1m, while the Wood energy segment generated €29.4m in sales, up 19.3%.



For the rest of the fiscal year, Poujoulat is expected to continue growing despite limited visibility. The group's annual revenue is expected to come in between €375m and €380m.