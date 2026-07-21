Poujoulat is the European leader in the manufacturing and marketing of chimney flues and metal roof outlets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of chimneys (53.4%): insulated twin wall ducts, single wall and flexible ducts, industrial pipes, etc.;
- trading and processing of wood fuels (46.6%).
France accounts for 84.4% of net sales.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.