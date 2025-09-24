US stock markets took a nosedive yesterday after a series of record highs. There were some sell-offs in technology stocks, prompted by a speech from the Fed chairman that was largely unsurprising, in which he said everything and nothing at all. After his remarkable appearance at the UN, Donald Trump hardened its stance towards Russia by offering more support than expected to Ukraine.

"Maybe yes, maybe no." The art of dodging a straight answer is not confined to any one culture. Politicians across the globe have turned it into a professional skill, and central bankers are not far behind. Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, showed yesterday that he, too, has mastered the technique. Speaking after European stock markets had closed but while Wall Street was still in full swing, he delivered remarks that kept investors listening closely, without ever quite saying what they wanted to hear.

Jerome has no choice: he must ensure that inflation and the labour market are running smoothly while keeping room for manoeuvre in case of a downturn. This means following the rules, remaining calm and avoiding overreacting, which is pretty much the opposite of his boss Donald's habits. The two men could be complementary, like Laurel and Hardy, Batman and Robin, or Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. But no, they hate each other, and Donald can't wait for the person he has appointed to take over from Jerome next May.

In the meantime, Powell has to play it even safer than usual. Last night, he explained once again that nothing has been decided in advance regarding the US central bank's next decisions and that the choices ahead will be difficult. This is because lowering interest rates will help the labour market but risks pushing up already high inflation, while doing nothing would control prices but risk damaging employment. He specifically used the expression "there is no risk-free monetary policy path". This is another way of reminding us that in finance, as elsewhere, there is no such thing as a free lunch, to borrow an expression popularised by Milton Friedman. In this case, it is illusory to imagine that a sharp and massive cut in interest rates will not have negative consequences.

These statements triggered a paradoxical reaction. US stock indices took a hit and closed in the red. The S&P 500 lost 0.55% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.73% the day after setting new records. It must be said that recent gains in technology stocks were starting to look a little too exuberant. But at the same time, the market raised the probability of a Fed rate cut at its next meeting on 29 October from 90% to 92%. It was as if Powell's message had been a tad more optimistic than expected. This movement was corroborated by the yield on 10-year US bonds, which eased slightly. Normally, increased confidence in future monetary easing causes bond yields to fall and equities to rise. Not in this case. This was a slight oddity in yesterday's session, probably linked to the perception of a less favourable trend in rates over the longer term.

Yesterday, Europe ended higher, except in London and Zurich, where small declines prevailed. In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.5%, led by luxury stocks after a Bank of America report offered a brighter outlook for the sector than investors had feared

Donald Trump has once again made a U-turn on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This time, he said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace and that Ukraine could ultimately recover the territories lost since the start of the conflict, and even more. This position, the most radical in months, has helped to push up oil prices and should benefit listed defence companies in Europe this morning. On the trade front, the US President announced that he will meet with his Brazilian counterpart Lula next week. Brazil and India are the only two major economies that have refused to bow to US customs blackmail.

The decline on Wall Street is affecting most Asia-Pacific markets. While Japan is trading around equilibrium, India and South Korea are down 0.5%, while Taiwan fell 0.3% and Australia around 1%. Mainland China and Hong Kong are exceptions, with markets rising during the session. Leading indicators are bearish in Europe, following the decline in US equities.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,774.75

: US$3,774.75 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.71

: US$67.71 United States 10 years : 4.1%

: 4.1% BITCOIN: US$112,783

In corporate news:

Antin Infrastructure Partners acquired Aquavista, the largest marina infrastructure provider in the UK.

Amazon is shutting down its grocery stores in the UK to focus on online delivery services.

Jaguar Land Rover operations halted for four weeks due to a cyber attack.

First Capital and its unit initiated the sale of 1.98% of Orsero Spa's share capital through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Rai Way and EI Towers merger postponed to spring 2026, with ongoing shareholder discussions.

Cheffelo AB raised its financial targets up to 2028 following strong growth.

Caltagirone initiated the process with the ECB to increase his stake in MPS-Mediobanca beyond 10%.

Eli Lilly to construct a new $6.5 billion facility in Texas for U.S. ingredient manufacturing and an experimental weight-loss pill.

United Airlines faced multiple ground stops due to a technological issue, grounding all mainline flights.

Micron Technology forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates due to rising AI demand.

Boeing partners with Palantir to boost AI adoption in defense and space sectors.

OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle collaborating to construct five new AI data centers across the US.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: