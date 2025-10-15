US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank was approaching a stopping point in reducing its balance sheet, which began in 2022 to normalize its monetary policy after the pandemic. Speaking in Philadelphia, he said that the "quantitative tightening" program could come to an end "in the coming months," while stressing the need to maintain sufficient bank reserves to ensure the stability of the financial system. The Fed's balance sheet, which had peaked at nearly $9 trillion, is now close to $6 trillion, but Powell ruled out a return to its pre-crisis level of around $4 trillion.

The Fed chairman acknowledged that "some signs of liquidity stress" were beginning to appear, suggesting that further tightening could slow growth. He also defended the payment of interest on bank reserves, which has been criticized by some politicians, arguing that abandoning it would cause the Fed to lose "control of its interest rate policy." Regarding the central bank's current negative net income, Powell assured that it would return to positive "soon."

However, he refrained from indicating the future trajectory of interest rates, preferring to emphasize a "less dynamic" labor market and increased risks to employment. After an initial 0.25 point cut in September, markets are anticipating two further easing measures by the end of the year, but Powell refused to confirm this scenario. "There is no risk-free path for monetary policy," he said, ahead of the next FOMC meeting scheduled for October 28 and 29.