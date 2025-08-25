Powell plays dove, markets rejoice
Published on 08/25/2025 at 10:33 am EDT
Published on 08/25/2025 at 10:33 am EDT
|FEMA staff tell US Congress inexperience of Trump officials risks Katrina-style disaster
|02:16pm
|RE
|FEMA staff tell US Congress inexperience of Trump officials risks Katrina-style disaster
|02:16pm
|RE
|GDP Revision and PCE Prices on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update
|02:15pm
|DJ
|Syria says Israel takes some territory around Mount Hermon despite talks
|02:06pm
|RE
|'Inconceivable' for French Socialists to back PM Bayrou in confidence vote, Faure says
|02:05pm
|RE
|Soybeans fall as hopes for Chinese demand wane; corn, wheat firm
|02:04pm
|RE
|Oil prices rise as Russia-Ukraine peace talks drag on
|02:02pm
|RE
|Oil prices rise as Russia-Ukraine peace talks drag on
|02:02pm
|RE
|Syrian president discusses developments in Syria with US envoy in Damascus
|02:01pm
|RE
|Netanyahu says Israel regrets 'mishap' at Gaza hospital
|01:59pm
|RE
|'Inconceivable' for French socialists to back PM Bayrou in confidence vote, Faure says
|01:59pm
|RE
|Leaders, journalist groups react to Israeli Gaza strike that killed five journalists
|01:55pm
|RE
|Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
|01:55pm
|RE
|Saudi's Humain to open data centers with US chips in early 2026 - Bloomberg News
|01:54pm
|RE
|Irish rap group Kneecap cancels US tour due to court hearing
|01:53pm
|RE
Powell, Tariffs, and the Uneasy Optimism of Wall Street
Jerome Powell does not speak in headlines, yet markets have learned to treat his every phrase as prophecy. Last Friday, the Federal Reserve Chair offered a measured suggestion: that an interest-rate cut could be under consideration when policymakers gather again in September. The language was cautious, hedged with qualifications, but it was enough to set off a burst of enthusiasm. The Dow closed at a record high for the first time since last December, brokerages rushed to raise their year-end targets for the S&P 500, and traders convinced themselves that the era of tight money might soon be winding down.
Analyst recommendations: Alaska Air, American Airlines, Dr Horton, Dollar Tree, Williams-Sonoma…
Jefferies raises S&P 500 annual target to 6,600 on resilient earnings
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions