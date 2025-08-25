Jerome Powell does not speak in headlines, yet markets have learned to treat his every phrase as prophecy. Last Friday, the Federal Reserve Chair offered a measured suggestion: that an interest-rate cut could be under consideration when policymakers gather again in September. The language was cautious, hedged with qualifications, but it was enough to set off a burst of enthusiasm. The Dow closed at a record high for the first time since last December, brokerages rushed to raise their year-end targets for the S&P 500, and traders convinced themselves that the era of tight money might soon be winding down.

It was a familiar pattern in American finance: hope assembled around a conditional verb. For months, Powell had stuck to the narrative that monetary policy was "well positioned", the labour market was resilient, and the Fed was in no rush, choosing instead to monitor the impact of tariffs on inflation. But in Jackson Hole, the tone shifted. He placed greater emphasis on the risks facing the labour market and appeared to view the inflationary effect of tariffs as a transitory shock.

By Monday morning, the mood had already cooled. Stock index futures slipped, with S&P 500 contracts down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.4%. The stumble was modest, yet telling: the momentum Powell sparked was real, but fragile. Markets are restless when asked to wait, and Powell had been careful to remind investors that a cut was not assured.

The sense of hesitation comes at a delicate moment. Recent labor market data point to weakness, and for many traders, that softness is itself bullish. The logic is circular but durable: weaker jobs numbers increase the likelihood that the Fed will ease policy, and looser money often translates into higher asset prices. Yet another variable presses against that hope: tariffs. The latest round of duties has begun to show up in import prices, and while many economists insist the inflationary effects will prove transitory, the specter of higher costs lingers. Powell's colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee have been warning, with varying degrees of urgency, that tariffs could complicate the inflation fight.

The coming days will deliver more clarity, or at least more data. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, arrives Friday. Nonfarm payrolls will follow next week. Together, they will provide the backdrop against which Powell and his colleagues will decide whether September brings a rate cut or another wait-and-see. For now, markets have priced in an 83% chance of easing, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Beyond monetary policy, there are plenty of corporate news. Keurig Dr Pepper announced an $18.4 billion cash acquisition of Dutch coffee chain JDE Peet's, a move that sent its own shares tumbling 8% even as Peet's stock surged more than 17% in Europe. Intel gained after President Trump revealed that the U.S. government would take a 9.9% stake in the chipmaker, an $8.9 billion vote of confidence in domestic semiconductor capacity. E-commerce group PDD Holdings beat quarterly revenue estimates, while Verint Systems soared on reports of a takeover by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

And then there is Nvidia, the chip designer that has come to symbolize both the promise and the excess of the artificial intelligence boom. Its $4 trillion valuation, almost unimaginable two years ago, will face another test when the company reports earnings this week. Investors are waiting to see whether the company's revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. government will enhance or diminish its breakneck growth. The outcome matters not just for Nvidia's shareholders but for the broader narrative of an AI-fueled market rally.

