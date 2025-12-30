Power Outage in the Channel Tunnel: Getlink Shuttle Service Halted
A major power outage in the Channel Tunnel has paralyzed one of Europe's busiest rail corridors, stranding thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season.
Published on 12/30/2025 at 09:37 am EST
"Due to a power supply issue and a stalled Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their travel," the company stated.
With the company having transported 19.5 million passengers in 2024—a historic record—this technical disruption comes at the most critical point of the winter season. No timeline has been provided for the resumption of traffic, leaving complete uncertainty about the restoration of services to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.
Getlink shares are currently down 0.4% in Paris, while the SBF 120 index is up 0.5%.
