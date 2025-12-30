Power Outage in the Channel Tunnel: Getlink Shuttle Service Halted

A major power outage in the Channel Tunnel has paralyzed one of Europe's busiest rail corridors, stranding thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 12/30/2025 at 09:37 am EST

Eurostar announced on Tuesday the complete suspension of its services to and from London. This interruption follows a failure in the overhead catenary power supply (overhead wires) and the subsequent immobilization of a Getlink Le Shuttle train, the operator of the infrastructure.



"Due to a power supply issue and a stalled Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their travel," the company stated.



With the company having transported 19.5 million passengers in 2024—a historic record—this technical disruption comes at the most critical point of the winter season. No timeline has been provided for the resumption of traffic, leaving complete uncertainty about the restoration of services to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.



