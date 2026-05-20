Poxel reports sharp increase in quarterly revenue

Driven by Twymeeg sales in Japan, consolidated revenue for the international biopharmaceutical company, currently at the commercial and clinical development stage, surged during the first three months of the year.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the first quarter, Poxel's consolidated revenue amounted to 1.277 million euros, representing a 19.79% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. All revenue is derived from the royalty agreement with Sumitomo Pharma, which markets the type 2 diabetes treatment Twymeeg (Imeglimin).



For the quarter ended March 2026, net sales of Twymeeg in Japan rose by 36% to 2.3 billion yen (12.8 million euros), compared to sales of 1.7 billion yen for the quarter ended March 2025, as reported by Sumitomo Pharma.



For the 2026 fiscal year, Sumitomo Pharma expects Twymeeg sales growth to exceed 10%. Sumitomo Pharma forecasts that net sales of Twymeeg could surpass 10 billion yen, which would entitle Poxel to receive 12% royalties on all net sales and a milestone payment of 1 billion yen (5.5 million euros).



In accordance with the royalty monetization agreement signed with OrbiMed, these proceeds will be exclusively allocated to the repayment of the bond debt.