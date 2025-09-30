The European Commission has approved, under EU Merger Regulations, the acquisition of sole control of Givi Holding (Versace) by Prada, both Italian companies.
The transaction mainly concerns the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies following the proposed transaction.
The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
Prada: European Commission approves acquisition of Versace
Published on 09/30/2025 at 10:03 am EDT
