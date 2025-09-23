Jefferies maintains its buy rating on the Prada stock, with the same target price of HKD 1912 (c. €209).



The analyst believes that the sector's rise of around 20% since its summer lows leaves Prada with clear upside potential in terms of fair value.



This comes as investors wonder whether stronger US demand and easing pressures in China in the third quarter could be a harbinger of a sustained shift in demand, or whether the temporary benefits of weak comparables will continue, the broker says.



Jefferies also believes that Prada's Q3 trading update should highlight a disconnect between a sector discount of around 60% and the continued rise in stock prices.