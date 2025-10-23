(MarketScreener with Reuters) Italian luxury group Prada continues to post steady growth, driven by its young, trendy brand Miu Miu.

On Thursday Italian luxury group Prada announced a 9% increase in net sales for the first nine months of the year, driven by momentum in the US and Asia-Pacific markets. The company also reported "some improvement" in the situation in China during the third quarter.

The main driver of this growth remains Miu Miu, the group's youngest brand, which posted a strong 29% rise in retail sales over the quarter. Conversely, the main Prada brand's sales slipped 1% over the same period, although this represented a sequential improvement.

"The group has just completed its 19th consecutive quarter of growth," said Patrizio Bertelli, Prada's chairman, praising the company's resilience in a global environment that remains uncertain.

Retail sales account for 90% of the group's total revenue, which reached €4.07bn for the period of January to September.