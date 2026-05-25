Preatoni Group unveils quarterly results for subsidiary

Preatoni Group, a specialist in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts and real estate development, has released the quarterly revenue figures for its subsidiary Pro Kapital Grupp.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/25/2026 at 02:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

During the first three months of the year, the latter generated revenue of 15.1 million euros, up 21%, driven by the delivery of apartments for two projects in Tallinn (Estonia) and another in Vilnius (Lithuania).



Meanwhile, gross margin rose to 5.7 million euros, compared to 4.2 million euros. Operating income increased from 2.5 to 4 million euros, while net income reached 2.8 million euros, up from 1.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2025.



Finally, cash flow from operating activities reached 10 million euros, compared to 1.3 million euros a year earlier.



Preatoni Group noted that all financial indicators had improved despite the geopolitical context.