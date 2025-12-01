On Friday evening, Airbus reported an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 family aircraft, which revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt data crucial to the operation of flight controls.

The aircraft manufacturer has identified a significant number of A320s in service that could be affected and has worked proactively with the authorities to request immediate precautionary measures.

An operator alert transmission (AOT), reflected in a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive, has therefore been issued to implement the available protection and ensure the safety of the fleet's flights.