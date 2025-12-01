On Friday evening, Airbus reported an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 family aircraft, which revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt data crucial to the operation of flight controls.
The aircraft manufacturer has identified a significant number of A320s in service that could be affected and has worked proactively with the authorities to request immediate precautionary measures.
An operator alert transmission (AOT), reflected in a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive, has therefore been issued to implement the available protection and ensure the safety of the fleet's flights.
Precautionary measures taken by Airbus on its A320s
