Precia Appoints New Chairman of the Management Board

The supervisory board of the Precia Group has decided not to renew Frédéric Mey's term as Chairman of the Management Board, as his mandate was coming to an end.

02/06/2026

He will be succeeded, starting from May 15, 2026, by Jean-Philippe Demael. Until that date, Frédéric Mey will ensure continuity in the governance and operations of the group.



The company specifies that this change in governance is part of a process of strict strategic continuity, aiming to build on the results and transformations achieved in recent years, while preparing the development of a plan looking ahead to 2030.