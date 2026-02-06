Precia Appoints New Chairman of the Management Board
The supervisory board of the Precia Group has decided not to renew Frédéric Mey's term as Chairman of the Management Board, as his mandate was coming to an end.
Published on 02/06/2026 at 12:18 pm EST
The company specifies that this change in governance is part of a process of strict strategic continuity, aiming to build on the results and transformations achieved in recent years, while preparing the development of a plan looking ahead to 2030.