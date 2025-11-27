Weighing instruments supplier Precia Molen announced third-quarter 2025 revenue of EUR41.6 million, representing a 4.9% year-on-year decline, including a 1.3% decrease on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

Cumulatively through the end of September, however, the company's revenue remained stable, rising slightly by 0.1% to nearly EUR125.9 million. In an uncertain economic environment, Precia Molen emphasized its ability to "demonstrate its capacity to maintain organic growth."

"Sales of new equipment continue to be affected by postponed client decisions and an irregular pace of order intake. Nevertheless, order books are holding at normative levels, except for Milviteka," the company specified.

"Meanwhile, the growth of our service activities confirms the relevance of this key strategic focus," Precia Molen added, noting that, "barring major changes in the economic environment, we anticipate a 2025 performance in line with last year."