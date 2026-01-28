In his bid to weaken the dollar to boost US exports, Donald Trump is also making imports more expensive… and therefore stoking inflation. A backdrop that naturally pushes investors to seek shelter in precious metals.

Even as the US president insists that the greenback is "in great shape", instead markets appear to be hedging against an historic bout of currency weakness, as well as against the prospect of a sharp rise in prices. The trend is visible directly on the London Metal Exchange, where gold, silver and palladium are all higher.



The current environment enables gold and silver to extend their rally. The yellow metal is now trading at above $5,250 an ounce (+1.7%), while silver is edging past $110 (+0.75%).



However, the session's biggest winner is palladium, which climbed peaked above $2,000 an ounce, posting a gain of over 3.5%.