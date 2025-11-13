Predica has notified the AMF that, on November 5, it crossed above the thresholds of 10% of the share capital and voting rights in Carmila, following a reduction in the company's total number of shares and voting rights.

The declarant, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, specified that it holds 14,068,956 Carmila shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 10.03% of the capital and voting rights of this commercial real estate specialist.

Crédit Agricole Assurances and its subsidiary stated that they do not plan to continue acquiring Carmila shares, nor do they intend to request the appointment of a new board member within the next six months, provided the current balance of the board is maintained.