Presight AI Holding PLC is still landing new business and expanding overseas, but the investors are waiting for proof that growth can translate into stronger returns.

The UAE government’s AI strategy is becoming the defining force behind the next phase of growth in the country’s IT services and consulting market.

The country’s Digital Economy Strategy aims to increase the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 9.7% in 2022 to 19.4% by 2032, while the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 targets an estimated 335 billion Emirati Dirham economic contribution from AI, placing the UAE among the world’s most ambitious government-led AI adopters.

According to the nonpartisan organization Atlantic Council, the region has positioned itself as a global hub for AI investment, supported by major spending on AI infrastructure, data centers, talent development, and digital government projects.

Presight AI, a sovereign AI and big-data analytics company serving public services, energy, finance, smart cities, and education, is directly aligned with these national priorities. Operating across more than 17 countries, the company generated 30% of Q1 26 revenue from international markets and maintained a AED 4.9bn forward revenue pipeline.

The fine print

Presight AI kept its growth story intact in Q1 26, but this was not a quarter where every line moved in sync.

Revenue rose 22.2% y/y to AED 689m from AED 563.9m, helped by backlog execution, new domestic wins, and ongoing deployments in Kazakhstan, Jordan, and Albania. International business rose 62.9% y/y to AED 206.9m, showing the company is becoming less dependent on the UAE than it was a year ago.

Profit growth, however, lagged revenue growth. EBITDA increased 12.7% y/y to AED 159m from AED 141.1m, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 23.1% from 25.0%.

Profit after tax climbed 11.5% y/y to AED 133.8m from AED 120.0m. Sure, Presight AI sold more, but a larger share of revenue came from infrastructure-heavy deployments, which carry lower margins than software work.

In addition, operating cash flow swung to an outflow of AED 108m, down from an inflow of AED 60.7m a year earlier as contract assets grew faster than collections. That temporary cash flow setback may also explain why investor enthusiasm has remained restrained.

The optimism gap

Presight AI's stock has spent the past year doing something unusual for a company still posting double-digit growth: its shares trade at AED 3.6, down 5.8% over the year and slightly below the 52-week high of AED 3.9. That is hardly a collapse, but it does suggest investors have become more demanding.

Valuation tells a similar story. Presight AI trades on a forward P/E of 27.3x FY 26 earnings, compared with its three-year average of 24.6x. That premium likely reflects confidence in the company's backlog, multi-year contracts, and exposure to UAE AI spending.

Analyst sentiment remains firmly positive. All eight analysts carry "Buy" ratings, with a consensus target price of SAR 4.5 (AED 4.4), implying around 24% upside from the current share price. The market has marked the stock down over the last year while analysts have stayed unanimously constructive. One side is clearly waiting for stronger evidence.

Watch the road

Presight AI continues to benefit from rising demand for AI-led digital transformation and has built a business backed by long-term customer relationships and recurring work. The bigger question is whether it can protect margins as more projects lean toward infrastructure and deployment work. Investors should also keep an eye on cash conversion, execution in new markets, and whether international expansion delivers the same quality of earnings as its core UAE business.