China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. may be riding a wave of booming metal prices and state-backed demand, but the story seems less like an operational improvement and more like a profit boost driven by external market prices.

Beijing's strategic mineral hoarding is turning domestic gold and copper miners into national security assets.

The People's Bank of China has bought gold for 18 straight months through April 2026, taking reserves to 74.6 million ounces, including a 260,000-ounce addition. That’s the largest monthly increase since January 2025. The yellow metal comprises just 9% of China's total foreign reserves compared to 69% for the US, leaving a clear runway for continued accumulation.

At the same time, new State Council rules effective June 15, 2026, will require strategic mineral deposits to remain unextracted for at least five years, tightening supply just as demand keeps building.

China Gold International Resources, a gold and base metal mining company registered in British Columbia, Canada, operates amid this landscape. Its principal business involves the operation, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal properties.

The company operates two flagship mines: the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine (“CSH Mine”) in Inner Mongolia and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine ("Jiama") in Tibet, China.

Testing the true mettle

Over Q1 26, revenue reached 453.2 million United States Dollar, up from USD 273.1m (+66% y/y). Mine operating profit more than doubled (up 148.8% y/y) to USD 292.8m from USD 117.7m in Q1 25. Net profit followed the trend and landed at USD 236.4m, up 174.9% y/y, from USD 86.0m.

The jump looks dramatic, but volumes didn’t do much: gold production fell 22% y/y to 34,820oz from 44,797oz; copper rose slightly to 37.5 million pounds from 37.3 million pounds.

This quarter was really about pricing. Realized gold prices rose 67% y/y to USD 4,832/oz from USD 2,886/oz. Copper prices rose 79% y/y from USD 2.5/pound to USD 4.5/pound, which explains why the net margin expanded to 52.2% from 31.5%.

Cash flow followed earnings. CFO stood at USD 268.7m, up from USD 143.5m in Q1 25. This figure nearly matched net profit this quarter, which shows that working capital didn’t distort cash flows much. In addition, FCF stood at roughly USD 200m, up from USD 56.8m in Q1 25.

Cheap or caution?

China Gold International’s stock has clearly had a moment, up 107% over the past 12 months, but the comedown from the CAD 43.9 (USD 31.5) peak to CAD 24.4 (USD 17.5) today, says the market has already cooled on the story.

What stands out is the valuation reset. The stock trades at 8.6x, based on potential FY 26 earnings, a sharp discount to its three-year adjusted average of 18.3x. That gap usually signals either earnings are expected to jump materially or the market doesn’t quite trust those estimates.

Risks beneath the shine

The business isn’t under pressure from geopolitical tensions yet, but the risks sit in the background. The company flags exposure to policy shifts, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions, all tied to operating entirely in China.

More importantly, earnings are heavily tied to commodity prices, which move with global demand and macro swings. If gold or copper prices cool, the current margin expansion will reverse quickly. Add in uneven production, and the setup starts to look more fragile than the top-line growth suggests.