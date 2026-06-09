When a company is publicly traded, investors often tend to associate its stock with a single exchange. However, some companies are traded simultaneously on multiple markets. This is where the concepts of primary and secondary listings come into play.

The Primary Listing: A Company's Reference Market



A primary listing refers to the market where a company is principally admitted to trading. This is generally the exchange where it conducted its initial public offering (IPO) and where the majority of trading volume for its shares is concentrated.



This venue serves as the issuer's reference market. It is notably where regulatory obligations and financial disclosures are centralized, and in most cases, it determines the primary stock indices to which the company belongs. For French companies, the primary listing is most often Euronext Paris.



Why list on multiple markets?



Some companies choose to extend the trading of their shares to other financial centers. This is known as a secondary listing or dual listing. The objective is typically to broaden the investor base, increase share liquidity, or enhance the company's visibility in a region where it conducts a significant portion of its business. For local investors, this presence also facilitates the buying and selling of shares within their own time zone and in their local currency.



STMicroelectronics: A Prime Example



Among companies with French ties, STMicroelectronics is one of the best examples of multiple listings. The Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer is traded on Euronext Paris, in Milan, and on the New York Stock Exchange. This presence on three major financial hubs allows it to access a wide range of European and American investors. The company thus benefits from international visibility consistent with the global scale of its operations.



The Specific Case of U.S. Markets



For many French companies, reaching American investors does not necessarily require a full dual listing. Some opt instead for an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program. These financial certificates represent shares held in the home market and are traded in the United States. TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, Edenred, and Dassault Systèmes all have ADR programs that allow American investors easier access to their securities.



The distinction is important: in the case of an ADR, the shares remain primarily listed on their home market, whereas a true dual listing involves the direct admission of shares to multiple stock exchanges.



In practice, secondary listings mainly concern large-cap companies that already have a significant international presence. For the majority of French firms, Euronext Paris remains more than sufficient to ensure share liquidity and investor access.



However, in a context where companies seek to diversify their shareholder base and optimize their valuation, particularly in the United States, the question of listing on multiple financial centers remains a recurring topic of discussion.