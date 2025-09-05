Primoris Services' Q2 2025 results highlighted impressive revenue growth and substantial margin expansion, fueled by increased demand for infrastructure solutions in power generation, electric utility, and data center projects across North America. The company exceeded the analysts' revenue estimates, leading to a 16.7% jump in the share price the next day.

Published on 09/05/2025 at 03:52 am EDT - Modified on 09/05/2025 at 04:29 am EDT

Primoris Services Corporation specializes in providing infrastructure services. The company offers a wide array of construction, maintenance, replacement, fabrication, and engineering services to a diverse customer base through its two primary segments: Utilities and Energy. The Utilities segment focuses on the installation and maintenance of both new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, as well as communications systems.

Meanwhile, the Energy segment operates across the US and Canada, offering a variety of services including engineering, procurement, construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, pipeline integrity services, and maintenance services for entities in the renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, and petroleum and petrochemical industries.

Primoris Services has around 15,700 employees, with its operations divided into two segments: Energy, which accounts for 62% of FY 2024 revenue, and Utilities, which makes up 38%. Geographically, the company's operations are concentrated in the US (95%) and Canada (5%).

Robust Q2 25 growth

Primoris Services released its Q2 25 earnings on August 04, 2025, posting revenue of $1.9bn, with a 21.2% y/y growth, primarily driven by growing demand for infrastructure solutions in power generation, electric utility, and data center projects across North America. Operating income rose by 46.7% y/y to $127m, with margins expanding from 117bp to 6.7%. Moreover, net income leapt 70.2% y/y to $84.3m, aided by a combination of improved gross margins and operational efficiency.

Guidance raised

The company reported a 27.1% y/y increase in revenues of its energy segment, reaching $1.2bn, with an 11.6% rise in its sales of its utilities segment, totaling $693m. In addition, the company exceeded analysts' quarterly revenue expectations by 11.9%. Following this strong performance, the company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.90–$5.10, well above both its previous forecast and analysts’ consensus of $4.46. The stock surged 16.7% the day after the announcement, reflecting heightened investor confidence in Primoris’ outlook.

Strong long-term cash flows

Primoris Services has posted a revenue CAGR of 22% over FY 21-24, reaching $6.4bn, driven by strong organic growth and expansion in both the Utilities and Energy segments. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 19.7%, reaching $320m, with a margin of 5%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 16.1% to $181m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching $456m from minus $108m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from $79.8m to $508m. Cash and cash equivalent also rose from $201m to $456m in FY 24.

In comparison, Arcosa, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 8.1% to $2.6bn in FY 24. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 31.2% to $226m. Net income increased at a CAGR of 10.4% to $93.7m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 9.3% over FY 24-27, reaching $8.3bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 16.5% to $502m, with margins expanding by 105bp to 6%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 24.4% to $349m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 26.4% and a net profit CAGR of 39.7% for Arcosa.

Solid run in stock prices

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered robust returns of approximately 130%. In comparison, Arcosa’s stock delivered lower returns of about 16.8% over the same period.

Primoris Services is currently trading at a P/E of 25.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $4.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 15.4x and just above Arcosa’s P/E of 24.5x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 16.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $392.2m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.4x, but lower than that of Arcosa (17.9x).

Primoris Services is monitored and largely liked by nine analysts; eight have ‘Buy’ ratings, and one has a ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of $124.7, implying 6.3% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, Primoris Services has demonstrated strong performance and growth, significantly surpassing analyst estimates and driving a notable stock surge. The company's strategic focus on expanding its infrastructure services in the Utilities and Energy segments, coupled with robust demand across North America, positions it well for continued success.

However, Primoris Services faces several risks impacting its performance, including macroeconomic uncertainty, project execution challenges, and regulatory changes. Competitive pressures from innovation, workforce availability, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating customer spending on infrastructure projects further add to the complexity of maintaining operational and financial stability.