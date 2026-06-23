Against a difficult economic backdrop, Prismaflex International demonstrated its financial resilience. The group posted fiscal 2025-2026 revenue of €51.2m, down 6.6% (-5.7% at constant exchange rates). The decline is mainly explained by a tough comparison base in the Hardware division (-16.7%), which had delivered a strong performance last year on static lightboxes. By contrast, the Print division (digital printing) confirmed its stability (+0.2% at constant rates) at €35.4m.
Profitability preserved and cash flow surging
Despite lower volumes, Prismaflex managed to protect its margins. Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage point to 50.8%, supported by control of raw materials and logistics costs. Recurring EBITDA came in at €2.9m (5.7% of revenue), weighed down by lower absorption of fixed costs in Hardware. Annual net income remained positive at €0.5m.
Operating cash flows jumped to €5.0m, driven by a clear optimization of working capital requirements of €2.1m (lower inventories and trade receivables). After investments, the group generated strongly positive free cash flow of €2.9m.
This solid cash generation was fully allocated to deleveraging. Prismaflex's net financial debt fell to €7.1m (from €9.5m in the previous fiscal year).
A return to growth in sight for 2026-2027
Prismaflex is heading into the new fiscal year with confidence. As of March 31, 2026, its order book stood at €10.0m, balanced between its two divisions. Commercial momentum is already trending well, marked by major export wins for the Hardware division, notably in Africa (Benin and Côte d'Ivoire) for a total of €3.0m.
To support its development, the group also announced the creation of the commercial joint venture "DBI Signs France", 49%-owned alongside signage specialist Ikonik. Building on these levers and with operating expenses under control, Prismaflex is officially targeting a return to revenue growth for fiscal 2026-2027.
Prismaflex International specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of street furniture and billboards for advertisers, municipal authorities and retail chain companies. The group also develops a large format printing activity. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- large-format digital printing (65.3%; Print): production of printed media for advertising, sales promotion and decoration;
- sale of advertising displays and street furniture (34.7%; Hardware): Trivision billboards, scrolling panels, LED panels, classic frames and backlit frames, planimeters, bus shelters, display columns, etc.
With a strong international presence, Prismaflex International employs over 350 people and has industrial operations in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Canada and South Africa through its subsidiaries.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (61.3%), the United Kingdom (7.3%), Spain (7.2%), Europe (4.9%), North America (10.9%) and other (8.4%).