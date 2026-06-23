Prismaflex unveiled its results for fiscal 2025-2026

The outdoor advertising displays and digital printing specialist stayed profitable and managed to accelerate its deleveraging, despite a pullback in activity.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 12:31 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Against a difficult economic backdrop, Prismaflex International demonstrated its financial resilience. The group posted fiscal 2025-2026 revenue of €51.2m, down 6.6% (-5.7% at constant exchange rates). The decline is mainly explained by a tough comparison base in the Hardware division (-16.7%), which had delivered a strong performance last year on static lightboxes. By contrast, the Print division (digital printing) confirmed its stability (+0.2% at constant rates) at €35.4m.



Profitability preserved and cash flow surging



Despite lower volumes, Prismaflex managed to protect its margins. Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage point to 50.8%, supported by control of raw materials and logistics costs. Recurring EBITDA came in at €2.9m (5.7% of revenue), weighed down by lower absorption of fixed costs in Hardware. Annual net income remained positive at €0.5m.



Operating cash flows jumped to €5.0m, driven by a clear optimization of working capital requirements of €2.1m (lower inventories and trade receivables). After investments, the group generated strongly positive free cash flow of €2.9m.



This solid cash generation was fully allocated to deleveraging. Prismaflex's net financial debt fell to €7.1m (from €9.5m in the previous fiscal year).



A return to growth in sight for 2026-2027



Prismaflex is heading into the new fiscal year with confidence. As of March 31, 2026, its order book stood at €10.0m, balanced between its two divisions. Commercial momentum is already trending well, marked by major export wins for the Hardware division, notably in Africa (Benin and Côte d'Ivoire) for a total of €3.0m.



To support its development, the group also announced the creation of the commercial joint venture "DBI Signs France", 49%-owned alongside signage specialist Ikonik. Building on these levers and with operating expenses under control, Prismaflex is officially targeting a return to revenue growth for fiscal 2026-2027.