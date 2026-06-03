Major alternative asset managers are retreating on Wall Street this Wednesday following renewed concerns over private credit. Blackstone, KKR, Blue Owl and Ares are all trading down between 4% and 5% as investors await upcoming updates on redemption requests within unlisted private credit funds.

Market nervousness was reignited by Cliffwater, whose flagship private credit fund, valued at approximately $31.3bn, saw withdrawal requests equivalent to 17% of shares in Q2, up from 14% in Q1. These levels significantly exceed typical liquidity windows, which are often capped at 5% per quarter, forcing several managers to gate redemptions to avoid forced asset sales.



This equity market correction highlights the primary vulnerability of a market that has expanded rapidly since interest rates began to rise and banks partially retreated from mid-market corporate financing. While these funds offer exposure to potentially lucrative private loans, the underlying assets remain illiquid, often opaque, difficult to value quickly, and sometimes exposed to fragile borrowers. This is particularly true in the software sector, where artificial intelligence is raising questions about certain business models.



Concerns extend beyond private credit alone, as Partners Group has capped redemptions for an evergreen private equity fund - an open-ended vehicle allowing investors to enter and exit periodically. The risk now lies in a potential chain reaction. When redemption requests exceed available liquidity pockets, funds may be forced to limit outflows, which fuels investor distrust and can trigger further withdrawal demands. For major alternative asset managers, the challenge is to demonstrate that these tensions remain localized without undermining the evergreen funds that have become a primary growth engine among high-net-worth individuals.