US private companies created 42,000 jobs in October, according to a report released Wednesday by ADP, well above the consensus estimate of 22,000. This rebound comes after a loss of 29,000 jobs in September (revised to -32,000) and offers a reassuring signal for a labor market that has been fragile in recent months. This publication takes on increased importance in the absence of the official report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which has been suspended due to the budget deadlock in Washington.

All net job creations came from large companies, which hired 76,000 people. At the same time, small businesses cut 34,000 jobs. The most dynamic sectors in October were retail, transport and utilities (+47,000), education and healthcare (+26,000), and financial services (+11,000). However, professional and administrative services (-15,000), miscellaneous services (-13,000), information (-17,000), and manufacturing (-3,000) all recorded job losses.

Wage growth remains stable. Remuneration rose 4.5% y-o-y for employees who remained in their jobs, unchanged from September. For those who changed jobs, there was a slight increase of 6.7%. According to ADP, average monthly private job creations remain moderate this year, at around 60,000, with a sharp slowdown since the summer. The Federal Reserve continues to monitor these indicators closely, now prioritizing job stability in its monetary policy, as illustrated by its recent decision to lower its key interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.