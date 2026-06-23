The liberal shift continues across Latin America. Following the election of Javier Milei in Argentina in 2023, and Jose Antonio Kast in Chile last December, Colombia has now reached its own turning point with the election of Abelardo de la Espriella this past weekend.

From a market perspective, a significant portion of this scenario appears to be already priced in. The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (COLO), which provides exposure to major listed Colombian equities, has surged approximately 20% over the past month and roughly 50% over the last year. This rally reflects investor optimism for a political re-rating following four years of the Petro presidency, a period defined by skepticism toward the energy sector, domestic enterprises, and regulatory stability.



On the economic front, Abelardo de la Espriella campaigned on a platform favorable to businesses and investors. He advocates for reducing the state's footprint in the economy, regulatory simplification, increased support for the private sector, and a revival of investment in hydrocarbons and natural resources.



Initial governance signals will likely serve as the next catalyst for investors. Markets will closely monitor the composition of the economic team, the level of priority given to fiscal rules, the administration's relationship with Congress, and announcements regarding the mining and energy sectors. De la Espriella's program targets a structural adjustment of approximately 3.1% of GDP, aiming to bring the deficit below 3.5% of GDP by 2030 (compared to over 6% in 2025) and maintain public debt below 55% of GDP.



In this context, the Colombian market is entering a more demanding phase for investors. Rapid confirmation of fiscal discipline, a restart of oil contracts, or a reduction in regulatory risk could provide further support for the peso, sovereign bonds, and Colombian banks. Conversely, a difficult Congress, disappointing appointments, or the lack of a clear fiscal timetable could trigger a "sell the news" reaction following the sharp gains recorded in recent months.



This election also keeps Latin America at the center of investor attention. After Argentina, Chile, and now Colombia, the next major regional catalyst will be Brazil, where the October elections could become the most significant test for the continued re-rating of the Latin American region.