The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) has reported adjusted EPS that is up 3% to $1.99 for Q1 2025-26, exceeding the consensus.



At $22.4bn, revenues for the owner of the Gillette, Pampers, Ariel, and Oral-B brands increased by 3% overall and 2% organically, with mix and price effects of one point each, while volumes were stable.



These results keep us on track to achieve our full-year financial guidance across all key financial metrics in a challenging geopolitical and consumer environment, it said.



For this fiscal year, Procter & Gamble therefore confirms that it anticipates adjusted EPS of $6.83, and 0 to +4% for its organic sales growth.