Prodware: Compulsory Buyout Set for January 28

The AMF has announced that the compulsory buyout of Prodware shares will take place on January 28, 2026, at a net price of 28 euros per share, covering 180,478 shares, representing 2.32% of the capital and 2.15% of the voting rights.

01/16/2026

The compulsory buyout will also include up to 15,000 new shares resulting from the exercise of warrants for the subscription and/or acquisition of new and/or existing shares (BSAANE), bringing the total to a maximum of 195,478 shares.



Degroof Petercam informed the AMF that, during the public buyout offer (OPR) period open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, Phast Invest acquired 403,106 Prodware shares at a unit price of 28 euros.



Consequently, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.