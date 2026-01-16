The AMF has announced that the compulsory buyout of Prodware shares will take place on January 28, 2026, at a net price of 28 euros per share, covering 180,478 shares, representing 2.32% of the capital and 2.15% of the voting rights.
The compulsory buyout will also include up to 15,000 new shares resulting from the exercise of warrants for the subscription and/or acquisition of new and/or existing shares (BSAANE), bringing the total to a maximum of 195,478 shares.
Degroof Petercam informed the AMF that, during the public buyout offer (OPR) period open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, Phast Invest acquired 403,106 Prodware shares at a unit price of 28 euros.
Consequently, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.
Prodware specializes in publishing and integrating management software. With a strong R & D structure, an unparalleled expertise in best practices industrialization and top-notch strategic alliances, the group's ambition is to deploy its Prodware Adjust product range worldwide. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas:
- publishing and integration of management software: software for accounting management, human resources, customer relations, pay stubs, production, etc.;
- design, engineering and deployment of decisional information systems: data operating and analysis applications, internal management process control and modeling systems (customer relations and human resources management, management control etc.), etc.;
- design and implementation of network applications and securitization: supply of network systems, server installation and hosting, installation of security software (antivirus, anti-intrusion etc.).
As Microsoft's first partner in the EMEA region, and the main Sage partner in French-speaking countries, Prodware employs more than 1,700 employees serving more than 15,000 customers (excluding Westpole et Protinus) in 16 countries.