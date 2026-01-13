Degroof Petercam has informed the AMF that, during the period of the public buyout offer (OPR) targeting Prodware shares, Phast Invest acquired 403,106 shares through the market member buyer it appointed.
As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE warrants, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.
As a reminder, the OPR was open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, at a unit price of 28 euros. The suspension of trading in Prodware shares remains in effect until further notice.
Prodware specializes in publishing and integrating management software. With a strong R & D structure, an unparalleled expertise in best practices industrialization and top-notch strategic alliances, the group's ambition is to deploy its Prodware Adjust product range worldwide. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas:
- publishing and integration of management software: software for accounting management, human resources, customer relations, pay stubs, production, etc.;
- design, engineering and deployment of decisional information systems: data operating and analysis applications, internal management process control and modeling systems (customer relations and human resources management, management control etc.), etc.;
- design and implementation of network applications and securitization: supply of network systems, server installation and hosting, installation of security software (antivirus, anti-intrusion etc.).
As Microsoft's first partner in the EMEA region, and the main Sage partner in French-speaking countries, Prodware employs more than 1,700 employees serving more than 15,000 customers (excluding Westpole et Protinus) in 16 countries.