Prodware: Results of the Takeover Bid

Degroof Petercam has informed the AMF that, during the period of the public buyout offer (OPR) targeting Prodware shares, Phast Invest acquired 403,106 shares through the market member buyer it appointed.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/13/2026 at 06:40 am EST

As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE warrants, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.



As a reminder, the OPR was open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, at a unit price of 28 euros. The suspension of trading in Prodware shares remains in effect until further notice.