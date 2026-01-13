As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE warrants, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.

As a reminder, the OPR was open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, at a unit price of 28 euros. The suspension of trading in Prodware shares remains in effect until further notice.