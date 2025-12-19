The AMF has announced that the public buyout offer (OPR) for Prodware shares, filed by Degroof Petercam on behalf of the simplified joint-stock company Phast Invest, will be open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, inclusive.
The initiator holds 93.96% of Prodware's share capital and 94.13% of its voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares, at a unit price of 28 euros per share.
Having already met the ownership thresholds required for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory delisting upon the close of the offer, in exchange for compensation of 28 euros per share.
Prodware specializes in publishing and integrating management software. With a strong R & D structure, an unparalleled expertise in best practices industrialization and top-notch strategic alliances, the group's ambition is to deploy its Prodware Adjust product range worldwide. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas:
- publishing and integration of management software: software for accounting management, human resources, customer relations, pay stubs, production, etc.;
- design, engineering and deployment of decisional information systems: data operating and analysis applications, internal management process control and modeling systems (customer relations and human resources management, management control etc.), etc.;
- design and implementation of network applications and securitization: supply of network systems, server installation and hosting, installation of security software (antivirus, anti-intrusion etc.).
As Microsoft's first partner in the EMEA region, and the main Sage partner in French-speaking countries, Prodware employs more than 1,700 employees serving more than 15,000 customers (excluding Westpole et Protinus) in 16 countries.