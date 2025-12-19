The initiator holds 93.96% of Prodware's share capital and 94.13% of its voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares, at a unit price of 28 euros per share.

Having already met the ownership thresholds required for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory delisting upon the close of the offer, in exchange for compensation of 28 euros per share.