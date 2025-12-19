Prodware: The Delisting Offer Begins December 22

The AMF has announced that the public buyout offer (OPR) for Prodware shares, filed by Degroof Petercam on behalf of the simplified joint-stock company Phast Invest, will be open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, inclusive.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 10:37 am EST

The initiator holds 93.96% of Prodware's share capital and 94.13% of its voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares, at a unit price of 28 euros per share.



Having already met the ownership thresholds required for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory delisting upon the close of the offer, in exchange for compensation of 28 euros per share.