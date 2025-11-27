Rémy Cointreau has reported a 31.3% drop in group net profit (including a 16.2% organic decline) to 63.1 million euros for the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year. Current operating profit (ROC) stood at 108.7 million euros, down 13.6% organically.

This decrease reflects a drop in both revenue and gross margin--mainly due to additional customs duties and an unfavorable mix-price effect--while the company maintained its investments in marketing and communication.

The operating margin for the cognac and spirits group fell by 5.4 points to 22.2% (including a 2.7-point organic decrease), with revenue at 489.6 million euros, down 8.3% (4.2% organically).

"The coming months will be devoted to building and implementing our transformation plan, while immediately activating the value creation levers at our disposal," stated CEO Franck Marilly.

For the full current fiscal year, Rémy Cointreau confirms it expects organic revenue growth to be "between stable and low single-digit," and an organic decline in ROC "between low double-digit and mid-teens."