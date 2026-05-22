Beneath the blockbuster profits lies a frantic sprint by Macquarie Group Limited before the market's fragile cooperative streak runs out.

Canada’s diversified investment scene is entering its post-FY 26 era on pretty solid ground. Driven by wealthy families and a graying population the asset management market is expected to grow by about 10.9 billion US dollars by 2030, ticking along at a steady 6.6% annual growth rate, according to market research firm Technavio.

Sure, everyone’s talking about AI-driven trading tools, low-cost ETFs, and hyper-personalized wealth strategies—but the big players are still pulling serious weight. Just look at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB): it closed its fiscal year in March 2026 with total pension assets hitting CAD 793.3bn, thanks to a solid 7.8% net annual return.

That said, it’s not all smooth sailing. Mid-sized asset managers are feeling the squeeze, especially when it comes to margins. They are diving headfirst into alternative assets, private credit, and real estate—anything that can deliver steady income for retirees.

Meanwhile, those challenges in Canada are pushing business toward global players like Australia’s Macquarie Group. The firm just wrapped up a blockbuster year, with a strong second-half performance driving global net profit up 30% to AUD 4.8bn.

Still, Macquarie isn’t without its own challenges. Its focus now is scaling up its private lending business to help sustain its recently recovered 14.0% return on equity (ROE).

A six-month sprint

Macquarie delivered a punchy FY 26, but the details matter. Net profit rose to AUD 4.9bn from AUD 3.7bn, a 30% y/y hike. Operating Profit Before Tax rocketed 33% higher to AUD 6.8bn from AUD 5.1bn. The management pulled off this massive margin boost simply by keeping a surprisingly tight lid on costs.

Total revenue reached AUD 19.5bn, up 13% y/y from AUD 17.2bn, mostly by flipping the exact green energy and infrastructure assets that Canadian pension funds are starving for.

Their balance sheet looks heavy, too. Total assets climbed to AUD 540.1bn from AUD 445.2bn (+21% y/y); Funded loan assets rose to AUD 253.5bn from AUD 205.6bn (+23% y/y), making it clear Macquarie is making money by putting its own cold, hard cash into loans and assets, rather than just coasting on easy advisory fees.

The entire story of this financial year is the second-half recovery. In H2 26, net profit skyrocketed 93% y/y sequentially to AUD 3.2bn nearly double the first half's AUD 1.7bn. The team basically crammed an entire year's worth of intense deal-making, M&A advisory, and green asset flips into a wild, six-month sprint to save their fiscal year.

A gains trap?

At AUD 240.2, Macquarie’s stock is trading with a 16.9% one-year gain, reflecting a market that is hesitant to price in the recent second-half profit sprint. Investors are clearly hitting a valuation ceiling, with the current price hovering just under the 52-week high of AUD 249.5.

This caution shows up plainly in the consensus: among the 13 analysts tracking the stock, the eight buy and four hold recommendations yield an average target price of AUD 250.1. That leaves a meagre 4.1% spread to the average target, meaning the street sees almost no near-term upside.

At an AUD 88bn market cap (USD 62.7bn), the market is priced for perfection, ignoring the risk that their asset-flipping revenue stream could easily stall.

Margin strikes

Macquarie is deeply exposed to regulatory crackdowns across global markets. Since it funds projects with short-term loans, any sudden interest rate spikes will instantly crush their profit margins.

Macquarie is growing by putting more of its own money to work now—so it can cash out later but this strategy only works if markets cooperate.