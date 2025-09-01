Progyny continues to demonstrate strong performance in fertility and family building benefits management, driven by an expanding client base and increased utilization of services. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with OURA to integrate wearable health data, enhancing personalized care and proactive member engagement. Progyny's consistent growth and innovative approach solidify its leadership in reproductive health solutions.

Published on 09/01/2025 at 07:27 am EDT - Modified on 09/01/2025 at 08:06 am EDT

Progyny, Inc., which is headquartered in New York, is a company that manages benefits, specializing in fertility and family building solutions within the United States. The company serves a diverse range of employers across different industries and has agreements to offer coverage to around 6.4m employees and their partners, referred to as members. Progyny delivers its benefits through a unique Smart Cycle approach, which encompasses all necessary medical services for a member's complete treatment, including diagnostic testing and access to advanced technology.

Besides its fertility benefits, Progyny provides an integrated pharmacy benefits solution called Progyny Rx, which clients can opt to include. Progyny Rx ensures members have access to essential medications during their fertility treatments and offers comprehensive care management services, medication administration training, pharmacy support, and ongoing patient care advocacy. The company has around 678 employees.

Robust Q2 25 earnings

Progyny released its earnings results on August 7, 2025, reporting revenue of $332.9m, with 9.5% y/y growth, driven by increased client base and covered lives. In addition, fertility benefit services experienced 11% y/y increase, reaching $213.9m and pharmacy benefit services experienced a 8% y/y increase, reaching $118.9m.

Operating income rose by 17.7% y/y to $24.4m, with margins expanding from 6.8% to 7.3%. Net income rose by 3.8% to $17.1m, with $0.2 DPS. In addition, Progyny reported cash inflow from operations was $55.5m, with a total working capital of approximately $374m and no debt.

Strategic partnership for tech-driven wellness

Progyny, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with ŌURA, a leading smart ring manufacturer, to integrate wearable health data throughout women's care journeys, from preconception to menopause. Beginning in 2026, Progyny members including employees of client organizations and participants in health plans will have access to personalized insights on sleep, stress, cycle tracking, and cardiovascular health. This integration is designed to support proactive member engagement and informed clinical decision-making.



This collaboration strengthens Progyny’s value proposition by expanding its data-driven approach to women’s health and family building, enabling the delivery of care that is more personalized, preventive, and responsive. Leveraging continuous, real-time health data would allow care teams to identify risks early, tailor recommendations, and drive improved clinical outcomes and client satisfaction. Further, this partnership positions Progyny as a technology-forward leader in reproductive health, increasing its appeal to employers and payers seeking innovative, comprehensive benefit solutions and supporting long-term client acquisition, retention, and revenue growth.

Consistent cash flows

Progyny has posted a revenue CAGR of 32.6% over FY 21-24, reaching $1.2bn, driven by consistent rise in employer clients and lives covered, supplemented with higher utilization of fertility treatments. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 27.8%, reaching $67.5m, with a margin of 5.8%. Net income declined at a CAGR of minus 6.2% to $54.3m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over the last three years (FY 21-24), reaching $175m from $15.9m, supported by robust improvement in cash flow from operations, rising from $26m to $179m. In addition, cash and cash equivalent increased from $91.4m to $162m in FY 24.

In comparison, Clover Health Investments, Corp., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 0.2% to $1.4bn in FY 24. EBIT dropped at a CAGR of minus 58.4% to minus $45.9m in FY 24. Net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 58.2 % to minus $43m.

Significant upside potential

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of approximately 1%. In comparison, Clover Health’s stock delivered negative returns of 0.4% over the same period.

Progyny is currently trading at a P/E of 38.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $0.6, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 64.8x but higher than that of Clover Health’s P/E of minus 23.1x. Likewise, in terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 9.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $203.9m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 48.2x but higher than Clover Health’s minus 22.6x.

Progyny is covered by 10 analysts, with five having ‘Buy’ ratings and five having “Hold” ratings, with an average target price of $28.3, implying 19.4% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 9.4% over FY 24-27, reaching $1.5bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 9.2% to $255m, with a margin of 16.6% in FY 27. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 21.8% to $98m, with EPS growing from $0.6 to $1.1 in FY 27. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 0.6% and a net profit CAGR of 182% for Clover Health.

Overall, Progyny, Inc. continues to solidify its position as a leader in reproductive health solutions through consistent growth and strategic innovations. The partnership with ŌURA enhances its offerings with cutting-edge wearable technology, providing personalized and proactive care for members. Its commitment to integrating advanced health data and expanding client engagement underscores its potential for sustained growth and increased market appeal in the fertility benefits sector.

However, the company faces significant risks, including economic sensitivity affecting employer spending on fertility benefits, client concentration impacting revenue volatility, intensifying competition, regulatory changes, and market volatility. Economic downturns may lead employers to reduce health benefits, while losing major clients and unmet growth expectations could sharply affect stock prices.