Advertising demand has softened, and earnings have come under pressure and the company's share price is reflecting this impact.

Saudi Arabia’s media and entertainment push is moving past policy talk to turn into an active ecosystem. Through Vision 2030, the government has made media, entertainment, tourism, and digital content part of its core economic strategy rather than a side project. According to the General Authority of Media Regulation (Gmedia), the sector’s contribution to GDP is expected to rise from 16 billion Saudi Riyal in 2024 to SAR 47bn by 2030, nearly tripling within six years.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s media market is projected to reach SAR 41bn by 2030, growing at a 9% CAGR between 2025 and 2030. That points to dedicated spending towards advertising, streaming, content production, gaming and marketing.

MBC Group, the region’s largest Arabic-language media and entertainment company, operates in that trend through its three operating segments: Broadcasting & Other Commercial Activities, MBC SHAHID streaming and Media & Entertainment initiatives.

The group reaches over 150 million viewers weekly, operates 14 free-to-air TV channels, and runs the leading OTT platform in the MENA region. Its footprint spans Saudi Arabia, the GCC, Egypt, North Africa, and international Arabic-speaking audiences, leaving it positioned to win if Vision 2030 turns content creation and digital media into long-term goldmines. However, this massive footprint could not erase micro quarterly headwinds.

Out of sync

MBC Group's Q1 26 numbers were dragged down by two issues that have little to do with audience demand: the loss of the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) broadcasting and technical services contract revenue, and fluctuations in how its project-based Media & Entertainment (M&E) business recognizes revenue, which pushed some billing into later quarters. As a result, revenue fell 22.9% y/y to SAR 1.6bn from SAR 2bn. Advertising demand was also softer as clients delayed spending and shortened booking cycles amid regional uncertainty.

Operating profit fell 37.4% y/y to SAR 158.8m from SAR 253.8m, a steeper decline than revenue. In addition, net profit declined 15.6% y/y to SAR 222.3m from SAR 263.5m. The drop reflected lower high-margin SSC revenue, weaker advertising activity, and a sharp reduction in M&E revenue as project milestones shifted to later periods. Even so, management's cost controls helped limit the damage, preventing earnings from falling as sharply as sales.

Valuation zips ahead

MBC Group’s share price tells two very different stories. Over the past year, the stock fell 35.8% and now sits well below its 52-week high of SAR 38, suggesting that investors have become far less willing to pay up for the company’s long-term growth narrative.

Yet the valuation still looks demanding. The stock is trading at a FY 26e P/E of 48.6x, compared with its 2-year average of 35.6x. This is a premium of over one-third to its own history, despite a much weaker share price. Investors still appear willing to assign a rich multiple to MBC Group’s streaming ambitions and Saudi media expansion opportunities.

Analysts remain firmly on the other side of the debate. Both tracking analysts are buyers, with an average target price of SAR 31.7, implying 46% upside potential from its current stock price of SAR 21.7. This gap suggests that the Street believes the recent share price decline has run ahead of its core earnings reality. The market, however, still seems to be waiting for stronger proof that earnings can grow fast enough to justify the valuation premium.

Still buffering

MBC Group still has plenty working in its favor, especially as streaming becomes a bigger part of the business and Saudi Arabia continues investing in the media sector. But the road is unlikely to be smooth. Advertising demand remains sensitive to economic sentiment, project-based revenue can swing between quarters, and the stock still carries high expectations. The biggest risk is simple: growth needs to arrive consistently, not just in flashes, for the market to stay convinced.