project44 : Opens Paris Office to Accelerate European Expansion

project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the opening of a new European office in Paris, France. project44 Senior Vice President of EMEA, Renaud Houri, will oversee the office and further build on project44’s European momentum, leading the company’s expanded growth across the region.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Following the acquisition of GateHouse Logistics, Europe’s leading visibility provider based in Denmark, in December 2018, project44 has built the largest visibility network available in the market representing coverage across more than 48 countries, integrations with 600+ telematics providers, and connections to more than 8.5M vehicles worldwide.

project44 has developed the industry’s only fully automated and secure carrier onboarding application, which can connect European Truckload carriers into its Advanced Visibility Platform™ within hours. Unlike other visibility providers that rely on manual onboarding methods, this unique approach to connectivity enables project44 to offer highly compliant advanced visibility coverage to its customers across Europe starting on day one.

“To meet evolving customer demands, global businesses are transforming their supply chains, requiring high-fidelity, real-time insight into their entire shipment process, regardless of region. Expanding our visibility coverage into new regions allows our customers to gain an end-to-end view into their global, multimodal shipments,” stated project44 Founder and CEO Jett McCandless. “Renaud has substantial experience helping global supply chains and organizations take a hyper-local approach. We’re excited to have him join the team and lead our European efforts.”

Prior to joining project44 in July 2019, Houri held various sales leadership positions at SaaS companies and in the logistics and transportation industry, including Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Shippeo; Senior Vice President of Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe at Trace One; and Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at IBM DemandTec. His experience leading organizations in Europe for global companies will be imperative as project44 continues expansion in Europe and beyond.

“While many supply chains are global, it’s critical to understand the nuisances of local markets in order to streamline operations and reduce costs. project44 is dedicated to providing the value of a single visibility provider,” commented Houri. “I look forward to supporting organizations throughout Europe, enabling our customers to build a more efficient supply chain and provide an unmatched customer experience.”

As project44’s second European location, the Paris office will allow the visibility provider to better support customers across Europe. In addition to their European offices in Denmark and France, project44 has local teams in Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Spain. With global customers, including many leading retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers based in Europe, project44’s local teams are able to account for the distinct attributes of regional logistics operations, provide better support to customers across several time zones, and deliver documentation and materials in more than 13 languages.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean.

