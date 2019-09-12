Log in
project44 : and Customers to Share Supply Chain Visibility Best Practices at CSCMP Edge

09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Transportation visibility is the highest priority digital initiative for supply chain executives. At the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals’ premier event project44, the world’s leading Advanced Visibility Platform™ for shippers and logistics service providers, will showcase how supply chain leaders are leveraging visibility and automation solutions to deliver sustainable commercial success, now and in the future.

At CSCMP EDGE, which is hosted in Anaheim September 15-18,2019, executives from project44 and their customers and partners, including Grainger, PITT OHIO, Uline and Univar, will take the stage together to discuss actionable and innovative digitalization strategies during the following panels:

How Digital Communication Can Grow Your Business and Improve Supply Chain Efficiency

Discover how industry leading B2B distributors use digital communication and visibility technology to better meet customer expectations. Learn from examples of how they implemented the change within their organizations to deliver results in your own.

  • Date: Monday, September 16, 2019
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. PT
  • Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Room 253C
  • Panelists:
    • Ari Ashe, Associate Editor at JOC
    • Tommy Barnes, President at project44
    • Bryant Schneider, Director of Transportation at W.W. Grainger Inc.
    • Scott Sullivan, CIO at PITT OHIO
    • Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline

How to Ensure GDPR Compliance as Your Organization Expands Visibility Initiative

As organizations look to adopt a new wave of visibility technologies, success will depend on getting data management right. Join industry experts to learn what shippers must do to ensure GDPR compliance, and how to verify supply chain visibility vendors meet all the requirements set forth for data controllers.

  • Date: Tuesday, September, 17, 2019
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. PT
  • Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Room 259A
  • Panelists:
    • Brian Bourke, VP of Marketing at SEKO Logistics
    • David Correll, Research Scientist at MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics
    • Dirk Martin, Sr. Director of Transportation at Univar Solutions
    • Christian Piller, Vice President, Value Engineering at project44

To hear more from project44 while at CSCMP Edge, visit their exhibitor space at Booth #909, attend their panel presentations (details above), or contact info@project44.com.

For the latest conference updates, visit https://cscmpedge.org.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.


© Business Wire 2019
