Prolonged Shutdown, Cautious Fed, Xi-Trump Truce
Published on 11/03/2025 at 11:24 am EST
Published on 11/03/2025 at 11:24 am EST
|02:06pm
|Robinhood and Sage Home Loans Team Up to Democratize Access to Homeownership
|CI
|02:06pm
|Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on November 28, 2025
|CI
|02:05pm
|Kenvue Inc. Appoints Kirk L. Perry as Chief Executive Officer on Permanent Basis, Effective November 2, 2025
|CI
|02:04pm
|Fed's Cook: December live for a rate cut but will depend on incoming information
|RE
|01:51pm
|Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Declares 2025 Third Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on November 26, 2025
|CI
|01:50pm
|Nature Wood Group Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes, Effective November 3, 2025
|CI
|01:48pm
|Trio-Tech International files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million
|RE
|01:48pm
|Xenia Hotellerie Solution improves revenues in the first nine months
|AN
|01:40pm
|Maat Pharma says Xervyteg under EMA review, decision expected in H2 2026
|RE
|01:36pm
|BNSF receives preliminary report of train derailment near Teague, Texas
|RE
|01:35pm
|MarketWise, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock, Payable on December 24, 2025
|CI
|01:35pm
|MarketWise, Inc. Announces Special Dividend on Class A Common Stock, Payable on December 24, 2025
|CI
|01:35pm
|Nature Wood Group Limited Announces Management Changes, Effective November 3, 2025
|CI
|01:37pm
|Canada to Launch Dispute-Resolution Process to Stop Stellantis Production Move -- Update
|DJ
|01:34pm
|Russian push for OPEC+ action pause met no Saudi resistance, sources say
|RE
Earnings calendar of week from 3 to 7 November 2025: Novo Nordisk, Palantir, Rheinmetall and Engie to report
The Church of Artificial Optimism
Artificial intelligence may be Wall Street's new religion, but faith alone won't paper over political chaos and economic data blackouts. Investors are cheering chipmakers and corporate megadeals as if the future were written in code, while Washington can't even keep the government open long enough to print the numbers. America's markets are soaring on optimism and opacity - a curious combination that history rarely rewards for long.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Meta Platforms, Netflix, Alphabet, Coinbase…
Earnings calendar of week from 3 to 7 November 2025: Novo Nordisk, Palantir, Rheinmetall and Engie to report
Trump says China, other countries can't have Nvidia's top AI chips
Malaysia PM says $142 million magnet plant to boost rare earth sector, state media reports
Campari shares fall after tax police seize $1.5 billion worth of parent company's stake
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions