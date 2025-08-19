The Trump-Zelensky-EU summit may have ended in disappointment, or perhaps not. The markets, which seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach as they await the next twist, are holding their breath ahead of Jackson Hole. The pressure will therefore slowly shift to Jerome Powell, who is starting to get used to it, as part of the team at the White House wants him out, while the other part does not want him to do well.

Is it because September approaches, with its well-established poor reputation on the stock market? In any case, investors have started to adopt a slightly more wait-and-see stance in recent days. Yesterday, the US market stagnated (-0.01% for the S&P 500) while the European market gained some ground (+0.08% for the Stoxx Europe 600), but with significant local disparities, as the French CAC 40 lost 0.5%, the German DAX lost 0.2%, while the British FTSE 100 gained 0.21%. Since Friday's meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, pressure had been mounting to find out what would happen on Monday evening, following talks between the European bloc, flanked by Volodymyr Zelensky, and the US president. In the end, not much happened. Zelensky's team played the charm card and Donald Trump played along, without straying too far from his usual style of bombastic rhetoric and spectacular statements.

The White House pushed for a negotiated peace solution in Ukraine via a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. It refused to provide direct military guarantees but said it was ready to coordinate security commitments made by the Europeans. This comes as no surprise: the United States no longer wants to pay for the defence of others without anything in return. The summit between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders could be organised within two weeks, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump has indicated that he will agree to join the duo once they have laid the groundwork for an agreement, in order to act as a mediator.

All this remains very vague. The reaction of the markets speaks volumes about the initial analysis: US futures remained unfazed, while European leading indicators were mildly bullish. Oil prices fell again because a ceasefire in Ukraine could make Russia, a major producer, more amenable, which would be beneficial for supply. However, the decline did not erase the previous day's gains, a sign that investors are waiting to see what happens next. The Kremlin remains in control of the timetable and the course of events. On the Polymarket betting platform, which gauges public sentiment, the probability of a ceasefire in Ukraine has risen from 35% to 39% by the end of the year, and from 45% to 51% by 31 March 2026. Here too, there is a certain amount of skepticism.

Until Zelensky and Putin have set a date for their meeting in stone, the markets have no reason to react further. In geopolitics more than anywhere else, promises are only binding on those who listen to them.

Investors' attention will quickly shift back to monetary policy as the date of the Jackson Hole symposium approaches. The annual summit of central bankers kicks off on Thursday, but it is Friday that has been marked in red with a highly anticipated speech by Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman. Financiers are hoping that he will discuss the US central bank's interest rate strategy, fervently hoping that the speech will corroborate their hopes for several easing measures between now and the end of the year. Futures contracts are currently pricing in two cuts in 2025, but recent experience shows that this is a variable prophecy, highly sensitive to macroeconomic statistics due to be released between now and mid-September. This will be an opportunity to see whether Powell still has mastered the delicate art of central banking: suggesting everything without actually saying anything.

The rest of today's news is dominated by S&P's confirmation of the United States' AA+ sovereign rating, with a stable outlook. This is a positive development for the White House, as the agency believes that the Trump administration's additional tariffs and tax law are a zero-sum game, or almost.

In the Asia-Pacific markets, two distinct camps are visible. Australia, Taiwan and South Korea are down 0.5% to 1%. The Sydney Stock Exchange is being penalised by the fall of its star pharmaceutical company, CSL, following the announcement of a major cost-cutting plan and its plan to spin off its vaccines division. India rises moderately, while China and Japan are slightly down. European leading indicators remain slightly bullish.

On today's agenda: in the United States, building permits and housing starts will be released. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,337.55

: US$3,337.55 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.16

: US$66.16 United States 10 years : 4.33%

: 4.33% BITCOIN: US$115,217

Glencore has submitted RIGI applications for two copper projects in Argentina, aiming to expand its mining operations in the region.

has submitted RIGI applications for two copper projects in Argentina, aiming to expand its mining operations in the region. Tesla has launched the six-seat Model Y L in China, with orders starting at approximately 339,000 yuan ($47,184).

has launched the six-seat Model Y L in China, with orders starting at approximately 339,000 yuan ($47,184). Palo Alto Networks anticipates a $1 billion revenue increase in the coming fiscal year, driven by strong sales and subscription revenue, alongside the retirement of founder and CTO Nir Zuk.

anticipates a $1 billion revenue increase in the coming fiscal year, driven by strong sales and subscription revenue, alongside the retirement of founder and CTO Nir Zuk. BHP Group reported a 26% decline in full-year profit and declared a lower dividend due to a drop in iron ore and coal prices, despite selling its Brazilian gold and copper assets for $465 million.

reported a 26% decline in full-year profit and declared a lower dividend due to a drop in iron ore and coal prices, despite selling its Brazilian gold and copper assets for $465 million. Santos has delayed finalizing the $18.7 billion ADNOC-led buyout and the release of its half-year results due to the need for additional approvals.

has delayed finalizing the $18.7 billion ADNOC-led buyout and the release of its half-year results due to the need for additional approvals. Woodside Energy experienced a significant drop in first-half profit, primarily due to a 32% decrease attributed to the H2OK exit and decommissioning provision.

experienced a significant drop in first-half profit, primarily due to a 32% decrease attributed to the H2OK exit and decommissioning provision. Mediobanca has received ECB approval to acquire Banca Generali, positioning it as Italy's second-largest wealth manager.

has received ECB approval to acquire Banca Generali, positioning it as Italy's second-largest wealth manager. Coloplast announced Q3 adjusted EBIT of DKK 1.9 billion, maintained its FY 2024/25 guidance, and reorganized its management team.

