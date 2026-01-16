Novo Nordisk shares rose nearly 8% on Friday on the NYSE, buoyed by the promising debut of its new anti-obesity Wegovy pill in the United States. The oral treatment, launched on January 5, is drawing much interest from investors, with early prescription data viewed as encouraging by several analysts. The Danish drugmaker is hoping to claw back ground from rival Eli Lilly, the current market leader with its Zepbound injection.



According to IQVIA and Symphony, between 3,100 and 4,290 prescriptions were recorded during the first week of sales, a figure higher than that seen at Zepbound's launch. However, the data does not include sales made through Novo Nordisk's online pharmacy or its teleconsultation partners. While these results exceed the initial performance of the injectable versions, analysts urged caution, saying a reliable assessment will still require another two to three quarters.



The direct-to-consumer distribution channel has been identified as an important lever going forward. However, the impending arrival of a major competitor, Eli Lilly's orforglipron pill, could reshuffle the deck. While Novo Nordisk has an edge for now, constraints linked to taking its pill-swallowing it on an empty stomach, with water, and away from meals-could curb adoption compared with a more convenient alternative developed from small molecules.