Oddo BHF has downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 shares from 'outperform' to 'neutral', with a target price reduced from €9 to €7.5, following new EBITDA guidance for 2025 based on an advertising trend that is more difficult than expected.



In particular the group notes that October was more difficult than expected. It therefore forecasts a 'mid single digit' decline in advertising revenue in Q3 and a slight decline in Q4, the analyst said.



The broker now anticipates a new recurring EBITDA estimate of €456m for the German media group in 2025, which now has a guidance of between €420m and €470m (down from approximately €520m).



The broker adds that it would not be surprised that Pro7sat1 is currently losing market share to its peers: while it believes that it is highly unlikely that MFE will launch a new bid for the remaining capital, speculative momentum will be very limited.