ProSiebenSat.1 shares are down 6% in Frankfurt today, after the German media group reduced its targets for 2025, based on a more difficult than expected advertising trend.



It now expects EBITDA of €420m to €470m, compared with a previous estimate of €520m, and revenues of between €3.65bn and €3.80bn, down from €3.85bn previously.



The macroeconomic environment in the German-speaking region remains characterized by considerable uncertainty, and it is now unlikely that the economic recovery predicted by research institutes will materialize, the group says.



"This is becoming increasingly apparent in advertising demand for September and in early indications for October, which are below expectations for linear television and digital advertising products," it continues.



As a result, ProSiebenSat.1 now assumes that the economic situation in the German-speaking region will remain difficult in Q4, which is its most important quarter of the year.