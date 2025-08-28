UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Prudential shares with a target price raised from 1200 pence to 1230 pence, now representing 28% upside potential for the British financial services group's stock.



£7.4bn (over 20% of its market capitalization) will be returned to shareholders over 2026-28, with earnings CAGR of around 10%, the broker says, which sees capital returns supported by FCF, OFSG and solvency.