UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of 1,200 pence following its H1 results.



This TP represents 20% upside potential for the British financial services group.



The capital management policy suggests an increase in returns for shareholders in the short term. OFSG's results exceeded expectations, reinforcing confidence that the target of over $4.4bn will be achieved by FY 2027, UBS said.