Prysmian said it has signed a long-term agreement worth up to €5.5bn, including an upfront payment of €550m, with Molex, a unit of U.S. group Koch, for a term of up to 10 years, covering the supply of optical cables to be deployed in data centers.
This agreement is part of a broader set of new deals and commercial initiatives signed with hyperscalers and data center infrastructure providers, which are expected to generate incremental additional cumulative value of more than €10bn by 2035, compared with 2025. This includes up to €1.1bn in annual revenue starting in 2031.
To support this growth, Prysmian said it will roll out a significant expansion of its optical cable and fiber manufacturing capacity, more than doubling its fiber production capacity in the United States from the current level.
The Italian cable maker will allocate €1.25bn by 2031 to this capacity increase. Thanks to this investment, more than 1,000 jobs will be created worldwide, including 600 in the United States.
Prysmian S.p.A. specializes in the design, manufacturing, marketing and installation of wires and cable systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- electrical wires and cable systems (91.8%): cables for distributing low, medium, and high voltages, special cables for industrial equipment, signaling cables, battery cables, underground and submarine high-voltage power cables, submarine telecommunication cables, and offshore specialty cables;
- telecom wires and cable systems (8.2%): copper and fiber-optic cables, communication cables with metal conductors, components and cable systems for long-distance networks, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group had 109 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (15.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.8%), North America (39.8%), Latin America (7.3%) and Asia/Pacific (5.2%).
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