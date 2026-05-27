Artificial intelligence requires chips, servers and power. Although above all, it needs to be connected. As the world leader in cabling, Prysmian sits at the heart of this invisible infrastructure that transports electricity and data. The Milan-based group is now stepping up its presence in data centers, a market that has become strategic with the rise of AI.

Some companies shape our daily lives from the shadows. If electricity and data reach your home every day, it's partly thanks to Prysmian. From the first transatlantic telegraph link in 1925 to the most modern data centers, the group has established itself as an essential player in global cabling.

The story began in 1879 under the name "Pirelli Cavi". This subsidiary of the famous Italian group grew steadily internationally before reaching an historic milestone: in 1982, it became the first producer of fiber optic cables. A series of acquisitions followed to increase market share, notably from Siemens AG, BICC and Metal Manufacturers NFK.

The Prysmian name emerged in 2005. After the fiber optic boom driven by the Internet bubble, Pirelli sought to divest its subsidiary and sold it to Goldman Sachs. Two years later, in 2007, the company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Since then, it has continuously consolidated its leadership position. Its acquisition of Draka propelled Prysmian to the global top spot in the sector, ahead of the French firm Nexans, before the company set its sights on General Cable.

Reducing Prysmian to a mere cable manufacturer would be a mistake, even though this remains its core business. Its activity actually unfolds across three major segments. The first, "Electrification", largely dominates: it includes power distribution in industrial and commercial buildings (38% of revenue), as well as OEM solutions (15%). More modest, "Power Grid" (19%) focuses on modernizing existing electrical networks. Finally, "Transmission" (17%) is dedicated to the transport of renewable energy, with the remainder distributed between digital solutions and other applications.

Regarding geographical distribution, Europe represents most sales, closely followed by North America. The rest of the business is shared between Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

A rally based on narrative (but not just)

Recent months have propelled the stock to new heights, clearing records that had already been set before this latest surge. Prysmian quickly closed its slight gap to establish itself as a key player in the data center value chain. Its role? Delivering the essential electrical power to the chips.

While the rise is mainly explained by the enthusiasm for stocks related directly or indirectly to AI infrastructure, it is nevertheless backed by fundamentals. Bolstered by its leadership, the group shows robust health: excluding the dip that began in 2017, its profitability has been growing in tandem with its results for six years now. In 2025, its operating margin stood at 9%, well above historical levels and higher than that of Nexans (7.2%).

While margins are struggling to break the 10% barrier, the company's ability to generate cash is indisputable, with FCF allocated to shareholders remaining very close to net income. Long monitored closely when it hovered below 15%, return on equity has recovered significantly over the last two years, reaching a record 21.64% in 2025.

Despite a policy of repeated acquisitions, its balance sheet remains impeccable. Historically its net debt/EBITDA ratio does not exceed 3x, reflecting disciplined financial management.

The data center boom

The main growth catalyst for the coming fiscal years remains exposure to AI infrastructure. If doubt persisted amongst skeptics, Q1 confirmed the trend. To understand Prysmian's involvement in this infrastructure, one must dive into the anatomy of these types of buildings.

(Prysmian's presence in data centers - Q1 2026 results presentation)

From its source to the user, electricity rarely travels in a straight line: it passes through numerous infrastructures responsible for adjusting its power. This principle applies directly to data centers. In this market, the Italian group Prysmian positions itself on the delivery of energy to the site, via land or submarine cables, from the complex entrance to the transformers, as well as throughout the building. Beyond energy transport, it also masters data transmission thanks to its fiber optic solutions.

The expertise does not stop there; the Digital Solution division now operates at the heart of server rooms, definitively strengthening the group's position as an AI infrastructure specialist.

A first quarter that confirms the trend

Revenue exceeded consensus by 2%, accompanied by record profitability: the EBITDA margin climbed to 14.2%. In parallel, deleveraging is accelerating, with debt reduced to €3.8bn, compared to €4.9bn a year earlier. As anticipated, AI infrastructures are driving growth upwards. The new "Digital Solution" division jumped by over 20%, boosted by the integration of Channell in 2025, and posted an EBITDA margin of 19.5%. While renewable energy transport slowed down, Jefferies expects an acceleration later in the year. Meanwhile, the high-voltage network order book remains solid at approximately €17bn.

While the course is clear, the validation of this trend still depends on several factors. The market has already priced in the group's strong involvement in data centers. Although Prysmian's expertise is indisputable, the conclusion of multi-year agreements with hyperscalers will be decisive. Added to this is the persistent negative impact of currency effects.

The company's stock is trading at historically high levels: its 2026e P/E of 32.5x, should nevertheless ease to around 27x in 2027. If the margin trajectory is confirmed and major contracts materialize, this valuation level will be justified. In short, it's a quality case to be followed closely.