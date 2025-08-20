PTC posted robust Q3 25 results, posting strong top-line and earnings growth. These results were driven by disciplined capital allocation, solid ARR growth, and prudent financial management. In addition, PTC has deepened its partnership with NVIDIA, strengthening its role in powering next-gen AI infrastructure.

PTC Inc. is a prominent US-based software company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, recognized as a global leader in enabling industrial companies to digitally transform the way they create, operate, and service products. PTC’s core offerings cover a broad range of advanced software products and related services. Its portfolio includes product lifecycle management (PLM), computer-aided design (CAD), augmented reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), application lifecycle management (ALM), and service lifecycle management (SLM) tools.



The company operates through two product groups: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (62.7% of Q3 25 revenue) and Computer-aided design (CAD) (37.3%). In addition, revenue is also reported in three categories namely: Recurring revenue (95.3% of Q3 25 revenue), Perpetual license (1.2%), and Professional services (3.5%). The company is also geographically segmented into three regions: Americas (43.9%), Europe (37.1%), and Asia-Pacific (19%).

ARR facilitated Q3 25 results

PTC released its Q3 25 results on July 30, 2025, posting revenue of $643.9m, with 24.2% y/y increase, driven by robust 14% y/y growth in ARR, complemented by strong performance in subscriptions and SaaS offerings and increased adoption of digital transformation solutions by customers. In addition, revenues from licenses witnessed a robust 68.7% y/y growth followed by support and cloud services revenue growth of 8.9% y/y.



Operating income jumped 119% y/y to $209.8m. Net income also rose sharply - with a 104.9% y/y increase, reaching $141.3m or an EPS of $1.2. FCF reached $242m, with 14% y/y increase, supported by robust operating cash flow of $244m. In addition, the company repurchased stock worth $75m.



Following the earnings release, financial institutions like JPMorgan and Barclays increased their target prices for the stock to $205 and $233 from $160 and $203 respectively.

PTC expands NVIDIA partnership

On July 30, 2025, PTC Inc. announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA, bringing NVIDIA Omniverse technologies into its Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) and Windchill product lifecycle management (PLM) platforms to deliver real-time, immersive design and simulation capabilities. This deepened partnership, alongside PTC’s entry into the Alliance for OpenUSD, underscores the company’s enduring commitment to open standards and advanced digital twin workflows.



The collaboration brings momentous financial and strategic advantages. PTC is positioned to benefit from soaring investment in AI infrastructure, which is projected to exceed $200bn per year, by embedding Omniverse technologies into its software suite. This effort enables PTC to expand its market share, boost recurring SaaS revenues, and reinforce its presence in fast-growing sectors such as data centers and industrial AI hardware. In addition, the integration differentiates PTC’s offerings, strengthens its competitive moat, accelerates top-line growth, and fortifies long-term value creation.

Continued growth momentum

PTC has posted a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over FY 21-24, reaching $2.3bn, driven by continued customer expansion and price increases. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 14.2%, reaching $591m, with margins expanding from 22% to 25.7%. However, net income declined at a CAGR of minus 7.6% to $376m.

CFO doubled over the last three years, reaching $750m from $369m. In addition, PTC’s gearing improved from 8.1x to 6x over the same period.



In comparison, Autodesk, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 11.8% to reach $6.1bn over FY 22-25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 23.7% to $1.4bn, with margins expanding from 16.9% to 23.1%. Net income increased at 30.8% CAGR over, reaching $1.1bn in FY 25.

Positive investment outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 19%, above that of Autodesk (+15.2% over the same period).



PTC is currently trading at P/E of 43.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $4.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 55.4x and that of Autodesk’s P/E of 58.2x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 22.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $1.1bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 22.7x but lower than Autodesk (23.9x).



PTC is monitored by 19 analysts, with 13 having ‘Buy’ ratings and six having ‘Hold’ ratings, for an average target price of $224.7, implying 7.9% upside over the current market price. These views are supported by analysts’ anticipated revenue CAGR of 9.8% over FY 24-27, reaching $3bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 14.5% to $1.3bn, with a margin of 44.1%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 23.7% to $712.9m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 15.2% and a net profit CAGR of 15.5% for Autodesk over FY 25-28.

Overall, PTC has consistently demonstrated strong operational execution and strategic vision in recent periods, reinforcing its leadership position in digital transformation for industrial companies. The company’s ability to drive innovation, maintain high levels of recurring revenue, and advance operational efficiency has underpinned its robust financial performance. Notably, PTC’s deepening collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step towards development and future growth.



However, the company is prone to risks related to macroeconomic uncertainty and slower enterprise IT spending, dampening demand for its solutions. In addition, intensifying competition in the software industry could pressure margins, pricing, and market share.