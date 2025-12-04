Euronext has informed the AMF that during the mixed public offer period for Vogo shares, which ran from October 27 to November 28 inclusive, Abeo acquired 3,925,323 shares.

As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator directly holds 5,295,521 shares, and together with Jalénia, a total of 5,299,021 shares—representing 86.43% of Vogo's share capital and at least 79.85% of voting rights (excluding treasury shares).

With the minimum required holding condition met at the end of the offer, the outcome is positive. Settlement and delivery will proceed according to the schedule announced by Euronext Paris.

The mixed public offer will reopen from December 4 to December 17 inclusive, under the same financial terms as the initial offer: a ratio of 3 Abeo shares and EUR16.40 in cash for every 16 Vogo shares tendered.