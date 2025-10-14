The group's net revenue reached €3,529m in Q3 2025, up 3% from the €3,423m in Q3 2024.



Organic growth was +5.7%, while reported net revenue rose by 3.1%.



The Connected Media business, which represents around 60% of the group's total net revenue, continued to perform strongly, posting high single-digit organic growth for the quarter.



Net revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €10,681m, compared to €10,111m for the first nine months of 2024. Organic growth was +5.5%. On a reported basis, net revenue increased by +5.6%.



The group has again raised its organic growth target for 2025.



Publicis is now targeting organic growth of +5.0% to +5.5% for 2025, compared to previous growth of close to +5.0%. While the lower end of the range is considered very solid, it aims to reach the upper end of the range at +5.5%.



Publicis also reiterates its target of a slight improvement in its operating margin in 2025 compared to its current level of 18.0%, the highest in the sector.



Free cash flow is expected to slightly exceed €1.9bn, before changes in working capital.