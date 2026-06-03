Publicis gains ground following Goldman Sachs buy initiation

The French advertising giant rose 0.26%, defying a broader decline in the Paris market, after receiving a favorable coverage initiation from Goldman Sachs. The U.S. investment bank began tracking the group led by Arthur Sadoun with a buy rating and a price target of 110 euros.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/03/2026 at 05:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Goldman Sachs, the robust operational performance delivered by Publicis in recent years is not yet fully reflected in the stock's valuation. Analysts highlighted the potential for earnings per share growth between 2026 and 2028, fueled by both completed acquisitions and continued margin expansion. They anticipate high single-digit annual growth in earnings per share over the period.



In a sector-wide note, Goldman Sachs also offered reassurance regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on the advertising industry. The bank considers fears that agency roles could be undermined, particularly in media planning and buying, to be premature. Competitive advantages linked to scale, operational expertise, and data utilization remain, in its view, largely intact.



Following a year of near-zero growth for the sector in 2025, Goldman Sachs expects a gradual recovery in activity, with a return to organic growth of between 2% and 3% by the end of 2026.



Against this backdrop, Publicis is among the bank's preferred stocks, with analysts emphasizing its strong execution and earnings growth potential. Goldman Sachs also maintains a positive outlook on Omnicom, citing an attractive valuation. Conversely, it remains more cautious on WPP.



Since the beginning of the year, Publicis shares have declined by 3.70%.