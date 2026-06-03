According to Goldman Sachs, the robust operational performance delivered by Publicis in recent years is not yet fully reflected in the stock's valuation. Analysts highlighted the potential for earnings per share growth between 2026 and 2028, fueled by both completed acquisitions and continued margin expansion. They anticipate high single-digit annual growth in earnings per share over the period.

In a sector-wide note, Goldman Sachs also offered reassurance regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on the advertising industry. The bank considers fears that agency roles could be undermined, particularly in media planning and buying, to be premature. Competitive advantages linked to scale, operational expertise, and data utilization remain, in its view, largely intact.

Following a year of near-zero growth for the sector in 2025, Goldman Sachs expects a gradual recovery in activity, with a return to organic growth of between 2% and 3% by the end of 2026.

Against this backdrop, Publicis is among the bank's preferred stocks, with analysts emphasizing its strong execution and earnings growth potential. Goldman Sachs also maintains a positive outlook on Omnicom, citing an attractive valuation. Conversely, it remains more cautious on WPP.

Since the beginning of the year, Publicis shares have declined by 3.70%.