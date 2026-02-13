Publicis Groupe has announced that it has entrusted an investment services provider with the execution of a program to purchase its own shares, for a maximum amount of €175 million.
"The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations related to current free share plans benefiting employees, without issuing new shares," specified the French communications giant.
The program will begin on February 13 and will end no later than April 10. It will be carried out in accordance with the terms of the current authorization as granted by the general meeting of shareholders on May 27.
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation.
Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market.
Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs around 103,000 professionals.
