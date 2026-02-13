Publicis Launches Share Buyback Program

Publicis Groupe has announced that it has entrusted an investment services provider with the execution of a program to purchase its own shares, for a maximum amount of €175 million.



"The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations related to current free share plans benefiting employees, without issuing new shares," specified the French communications giant.



The program will begin on February 13 and will end no later than April 10. It will be carried out in accordance with the terms of the current authorization as granted by the general meeting of shareholders on May 27.