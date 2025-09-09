Oddo BHF has upgraded Publicis shares from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform', with a target price raised from €100 to €110.

The analyst believes that the more favorable momentum in 'H2 2025 and 2026' and a valuation that has become attractive again offer 'an opportunity to position oneself on a quality stock'.



The broker highlights the numerous budget wins in the media sector (Paramount, Santander, Goodyear, Coca-Cola, Barilla, Monzo), which are likely to support organic growth of 5.4% (vs. 5% previously and +5.1% expected by the consensus) and an expected margin of 18.3% (vs. 18.15%).



According to the note, the target price of €110 is obtained via a DCF analysis, while the effect of the Omnicom/Interpublic merger is considered to be sector-wide, with no specific advantage for Publicis.



We believe that Publicis currently has a competitive (and technological) advantage over its peers that should enable it to outperform at least until 2027, the analyst concludes.